Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.39.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,539. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,907,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

