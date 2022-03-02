Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

