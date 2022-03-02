Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Television Broadcasts Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Television Broadcasts (TVBCY)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.