Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 592.9% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 592.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

