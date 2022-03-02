Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 592.9% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 592.9% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
