TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. TELUS reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. 1,719,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

