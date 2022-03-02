Ternoa Price Reaches $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $896,806.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.34 or 0.06723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.93 or 0.99979905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,198,725 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternoa Coin Trading

