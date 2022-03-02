Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Tops $0.12

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $83.22 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

