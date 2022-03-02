Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson Sells 2,499 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tonya Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.