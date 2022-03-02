Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson Sells 2,499 Shares

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tonya Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 11th, Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.