TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 1,911,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

