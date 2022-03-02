The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.45. The stock had a trading volume of 222,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,691. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average of $212.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

