The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 935,649 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 115,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

