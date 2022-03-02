The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.61. The company had a trading volume of 215,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

