The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.38 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SAIN opened at GBX 480.71 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Scottish American Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 435 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of £845.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.18.
In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £23,950 ($32,134.71).
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
