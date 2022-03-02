The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 240,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,621. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

