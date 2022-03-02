THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $17,768.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

