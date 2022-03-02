Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $23,936.96 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $23,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 699,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $755.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

