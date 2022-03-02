Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

