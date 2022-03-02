Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of MFA Financial worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.