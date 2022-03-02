Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.89 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 91.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.43. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

