Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after buying an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares during the last quarter.

COLD opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

