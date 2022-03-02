Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $214.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day moving average is $244.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

