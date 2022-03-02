Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,604,000 after buying an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $336,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,111 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.