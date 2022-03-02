Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.85 Million in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.