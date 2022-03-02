Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 502 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $7,801,857. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

