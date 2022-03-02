TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.70.
About TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA)
