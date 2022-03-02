Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.81. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 25,493 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 300,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,970.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $13,595,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.