TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $54.70

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.70, but opened at $51.03. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 49,529 shares trading hands.

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.