Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.62.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.