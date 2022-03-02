Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.62.

NYSE TREX opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. Trex has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

