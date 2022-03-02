TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 1,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

