Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Update

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TRIS opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Tristar Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

