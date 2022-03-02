Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,564. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$27.07 and a one year high of C$49.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.194752 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

