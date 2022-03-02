Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 193,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,343. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

