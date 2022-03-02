Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TUP. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TUP opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

