Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Turing’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Turing has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
