Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Turing’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Turing has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

