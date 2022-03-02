Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLCC stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Twinlab Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of branded nutritional supplements and other natural products sold to and through domestic health and natural food stores, mass market retailers, specialty stores retailers, on-line retailers and websites. Its brands include Twinlab, Reserveage, Metabolife, Trigosamine, and Alvita.

