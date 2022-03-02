Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TLCC stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Twinlab Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About Twinlab Consolidated (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twinlab Consolidated (TLCC)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Twinlab Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twinlab Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.