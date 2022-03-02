Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 73,800 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 1,054.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

