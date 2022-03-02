Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 297.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 42,402 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 352,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

