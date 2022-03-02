Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 731,700 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $845.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

