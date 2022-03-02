Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 150,955 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,955 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.62% of Marcus worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marcus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

