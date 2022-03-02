Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 221,857 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.58% of MRC Global worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $854.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

