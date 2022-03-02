Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.37% of Beyond Air worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.64. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

