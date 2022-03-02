Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 2.02% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MITT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 141.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MITT shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

