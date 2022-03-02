UBS Group AG Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.69% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,907 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209,395.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 173,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.53.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.