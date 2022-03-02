UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.64.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

