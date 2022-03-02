UChain Market Cap Hits $16,844.14 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, UChain has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $16,844.14 and approximately $3,245.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00035016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105375 BTC.

About UChain

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

