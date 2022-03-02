Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.60

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 2835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82.
Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)
