Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0451

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $63,582.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.48 or 0.06698076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.62 or 1.00291326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

