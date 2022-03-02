United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

UTHR stock opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

