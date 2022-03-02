Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.09. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

UNM stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

