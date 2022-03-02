Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.